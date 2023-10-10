Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over "unacceptable" posts on social media about Israel.
The group StopAntiSemitism.org shared Instagram screenshots of a man identified as Mostafa Ezzo in pro-Palestinian colours while wearing his pilot uniform and holding a sign at a demonstration in Montreal that said, "Isr*el Hitler is proud of you."
Last Sunday, several Montreal residents held a demonstration in Dorchester Square in support of Palestine following the Hamas attacks on Israel a day earlier.
One of the screenshots from an Instagram account allegedly belonging to Ezzo promoted the protest with the caption: "F--k you Israel" and "Burn in hell." Another post allegedly showed Ezzo holding a sign showing an Israeli flag being dumped into a trash can with the messaging: "Keep the world clean."
CTV News reached out to Air Canada for comment on Tuesday about Ezzo. In a statement, the airline said he "was taken out of service yesterday."
"This means he has been removed from flying."
Canada's flag carrier also went public with the staffing decision by publishing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which said, "We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously."
The post went on to say, "We firmly denounce violence in all forms."
The union representing Air Canada pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement that it is aware of the situation and is "incredibly saddened by the tragedies in the Middle East. We condemn all violence and hatred, and any promotion thereof."
"It is our firm expectation that all of our members abide by this principle and our professional code of ethics."
Montreal residents with loved ones on both sides of the conflict have held rallies in recent days to show solidarity with the loss of civilian life.
Amid the fighting between Hamas and Israel, the war has claimed the lives of at least 1,900 people on both sides, The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas, pounding neighborhoods with airstrikes and expanding the mobilization of reservists to 360,000.
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sexual assault charges stayed against former army commander over court delay
Retired Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, who once returned from fighting in Ukraine to face sexual assault charges, received a stay from a Kingston, Ont., judge Tuesday, who ruled his delayed trial violated his rights.
'It's terrifying': Canadians stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting after flights cancelled
Canadians stranded in Israel after many airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday say they are desperate to get home and fear for their safety.
Canada to continue sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, insists no money will go to Hamas
The Canadian government plans to continue delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, but insists it will ensure none of the funds end up with Hamas, which it has designated a terrorist organization.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
Atlantic
-
Masks required again at N.S. health facilities
Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Dog attack victim looking for answers: 'It's lucky we were there'
A Moncton woman who was attacked by a dog feels her issue isn't being properly addressed by officials.
-
Alternate location considered for Halifax Remembrance Day ceremony due to homeless encampment
The growing homeless issue in Halifax may be having an impact on this year's Remembrance Day ceremonies in Grand Parade.
London
-
Drugs and weapons seized during a routine traffic stop
A traffic stop near Highbury Avenue North and Huron Street resulted in a drugs and weapons seizure Tuesday afternoon.
-
Provincial grant gives seniors an equine experience at SARI Therapeutic Riding facility
It was a day of learning about and interacting with horses at the SARI Therapeutic Riding facility in Arva, Ont.
-
Damage estimated at $200,000 for suspicious two-building fire
London police say a suspicious two-building fire that broke out near downtown Monday morning has caused about $200,000 in damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption site
Time is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon
A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.
Calgary
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found deceased, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been located deceased, police say.
-
'We know it's not the end yet': Calgarians stuck in Israel amid war as airlines cancel flights
Some Calgarians who are in Israel have been left with few options to leave the country as airlines around the world cancel flights to and from Tel Aviv due to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Four Lethbridge high school football players arrested for alleged sexual assault
Four high school football players have been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge school last week.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
-
'Stay home if you’re sick': Health units prepare for respiratory illness season
With fall weather here and people expected to spend more time indoors, local public health units are preparing for another season of respiratory illnesses.
Vancouver
-
2 women say they were threatened with murder and sexual assault following Israeli vigil in Vancouver
Two Metro Vancouver women say they were threatened by two men who were seen carrying Palestinian flags on Monday night.
-
B.C. to streamline accreditation process for foreign-trained professionals
The province pledges to begin rolling out new rules this month to make it easier for foreign-trained professionals to get credentialed in B.C.
-
RCMP say semi-truck driver crossed centre line in collision that killed Mission father
RCMP are still investigating a deadly head-on collision between two tractor trailers on Oct. 5 that killed a 41-year-old father of two from Mission.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor under fire for comments on Israel-Gaza war
Edmonton's Jewish community is demanding an apology from Mayor Amarjeet Sohi for comments he has made on the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Oilers' McDavid wants NHL to reverse ban on theme tape including for Pride
Connor McDavid is not on board with an NHL policy — again.
-
Woman abducted from home at Goodfish Lake in east-central Alberta: RCMP
RCMP are searching for a woman they believe was abducted from her home Tuesday in Goodfish Lake, Alta.
Windsor
-
Tentative General Motors deal encouraging for local companies
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association (APMA) says he is more hopeful about auto negotiations on the Canadian side of the border following news a tentative deal has been reached for General Motors workers.
-
Windsor's Vision Zero action plan expected to be unveiled next month, says city
A Vision Zero action plan is expected to be presented to Windsor's transportation standing committee next month.
-
Solidarity rallies planned in Windsor-Essex amid Israel-Gaza war
The Israel-Gaza war has deep roots going back decades and is hitting hard for people on both sides of the conflict in Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
Sask. labour groups hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skid
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Two killed in collision near Davin, Sask.: RCMP
A 22-year-old woman from Kipling, Sask. and a 47-year-old man from Arkansas are dead after a two-vehicle collision southeast of White City on Saturday evening, RCMP said.
Ottawa
-
'Tragedy in every way': Gatineau police urge kindness after fatal Buckingham, Que. crash
Gatineau police are asking for calm and kindness after a fatal crash in the Buckingham sector that claimed the lives of two teenagers.
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of war
Jewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
Saskatoon
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears
A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Saskatoon residents look to news of Israel-Gaza war in horror
People in Saskatoon are looking on at the scenes coming out of the Israel-Gaza war in horror.
-
Concerned Saskatoon parents call out province for half-baked school repairs
The Saskatchewan NDP wants the province to address roof issues at a Saskatoon school that have persisted for months.