Air Canada flight from Casablanca cancelled after incident involving flight attendant

Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.

Video footage of the incident circulating on social media shows a flight attendant yelling at a passenger who reportedly requested a blanket.

The flight attendant can be heard saying, "You will behave or we will get off!" She then says, "I'll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?"

When a passenger asks her to call the captain, she refuses. The flight attendant subsequently says, "I don't want no bullying against my crew."

In a statement to CTV News, Air Canada said that a flight with a different crew would depart from Casablanca to Montreal on Saturday.

"We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada," spokesperson Christophe Hennebell said.

Moreover, Air Canada is offering passengers compensation for the delay and the incident.