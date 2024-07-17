MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Air Canada court ruling sees ex-maintenance workers aim for $100M in compensation

    The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. (Mark Blinch, The Canadian Press) The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. (Mark Blinch, The Canadian Press)
    Lawyers say Air Canada could have to pay more than $100 million in compensation to workers who lost their jobs at maintenance centres more than a decade ago.

    A 2022 ruling in Quebec Superior Court found the airline violated federal law by failing to keep three centres operational when Aveos -- the contractor that ran them -- shut down in 2012.

    Air Canada has filed an appeal, which has not yet been heard.

    This week, the judge decided on a formula to calculate lost wages and other damages for the 2,200 former employees of the shuttered plants, located in Montreal, Winnipeg and Mississauga, Ont.

    Elodie Drolet-French, a lawyer representing the workers in their class action, says the compensation will likely top $100 million -- at least $45,400 per employee -- though she qualifies that the total is tough to gauge.

    Air Canada spokesman Christophe Hennebelle calls the projections "pure speculation," noting that the calculation method did not name a final compensation amount.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

