Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal

Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.

A woman who says she was a passenger on the Aug. 26 flight wrote in a social media post that the plane’s crew “placed coffee grinds in the seat pouch and sprayed perfume to mask the smell” of vomit prior to boarding.

“When the clearly upset passengers tried to explain to the flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and there was still visible vomit residue in their area, the flight attendant was very apologetic but explained that the flight was full and there was nothing they could do,” wrote Susan Benson on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The flight from Las Vegas to Montreal clocks in at over four hours. Benson wrote the passengers were given blankets, wipes, and more sick bags. When they got settled in, according to Benson, the pilot approached them and asked them to leave.

Then, “the pilot got up and walked to the front of the plane," alleged Benson. "Next thing we know, security comes down the aisle and escorted the two ladies off the plane!”

CTV News reached out to Air Canada to confirm Benson’s story.

In response, the airline said it was “reviewing this serious matter internally and (had) followed up with the customers directly.”

“Our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance,” wrote the Air Canada, which added that it has apologized to the customers involved.

“They clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled,” the airline added. “We remain in contact with them about this matter.”