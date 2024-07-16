MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Aiming for zero waste, Montreal public markets setting up composting programs

    The public markets in Montreal are setting up composting programs.

    The Atwater and Jean-Talon markets now have communal bins for merchants to use.

    Aiming for zero waste, the Jean-Talon market has begun collecting compostable organic material.

    But before the brown bin, there's the bargain bin. Many fruit and vegetable stalls have their own "misfit market" where ugly produce can be bought cheaply.

