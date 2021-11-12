MONTREAL -- To prevent conflicts of interest, the Quebec government wants to make a clear distinction between agronomists who prescribe pesticides to farmers, and agronomists who invoice the product.

Consultations are underway to reform the law governing agronomists, who were flayed by the Louis Robert affair. Robert was fired in 2019 for blowing the whistle on the influence of lobbyists in the pesticide industry.

Agronomists want to rebuild trust with the public -- but some aren't ready to go as far as the government wants in the upcoming reform.

The goals of the reform don't fit with reality, according to the Order of Agronomists.

The group wants to better regulate "the appearance of conflict of interest" for agronomists who both advise and sell, without ruling out the possibility that professionals may do both, says order president Martine Giguere.

"Our board of directors has given the go-ahead to start thinking about better framing this appearance of conflict of interest in the dual role of the agronomist, who does consulting and sales," she explained in an interview with The Canadian Press Friday.

Giguere maintained that safeguards are already in place to avoid conflicts of interest, such as a declaration of interest that the professional must issue.

In addition to this, agronomists can no longer receive incentives or bonuses for selling products such as pesticides. A working committee has proposed 17 recommendations to promote the independence of their members.

"It's too early to say how far we will go," said Giguère, who admitted that the bond of trust with the public must be rebuilt.

But she said she has no doubts about the competence and independence of the order's members.

"I think we have to work on rebuilding trust in the professionals, because I have never doubted their competence and professionalism in recent years."

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 12, 2021.