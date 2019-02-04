

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Agricultural Minister has admitted to making a mistake in the firing of a civil servant who had leaked information to the media.

André Lamontagne called a news conference Monday at which he took personal responsibility for the way in which the dismissal of Louis Robert has been handled

Robert, an agronomist, had long spoken out about the use of certain pesticides in Quebec, and last year he leaked confidential information to a reporter, saying he believed private companies were interfering in the release of public research results.

Quebec's whistleblower law protects employees who reveal information to the public only if the employee believes there is a serious risk to health, safety or the environment.

Robert was fired two weeks ago at the urging of Lamontagne, who said at the time that there were other reasons to dismiss the seed expert who had worked for the government for 32 years.

The opposition in the National Assembly, the Liberal Party, demanded the ombudsman launch an inquiry into the firing.

On Monday Lamontagne agreed, and asked the ombudsman to examine four issues, namely:

that the dismissal did not violate the law concerning whistleblowers

that the dismissal was not an act of revenge for Robert's actions

that Robert's rights were respected

and finally that Lamontagne did not personally take a role in firing Robert.

Meanwhile the Quebec Government Professionals' Union (SPGQ) has said it is challenging the dismissal with the support of 73,000 civil servants.

