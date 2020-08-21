MONTREAL -- An agreement in principle has been reached between the employer and one of the unions at the Port of Montreal.

According to the Maritime Employers Association, the tentative agreement concerns the union of auditors, which has 175 members. This information was also confirmed from a union source.

The union representing 1,125 longshoremen – from the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which is affiliated with the FTQ – is still on strike and still in negotiations for the renewal of its collective agreement, which expired in 2018.