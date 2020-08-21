Advertisement
Agreement in principle reached with one of the unions in Port of Montreal strike
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 10:53AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 21, 2020 11:33AM EDT
Workers at the Port of Montreal begin strike on Monday.
MONTREAL -- An agreement in principle has been reached between the employer and one of the unions at the Port of Montreal.
According to the Maritime Employers Association, the tentative agreement concerns the union of auditors, which has 175 members. This information was also confirmed from a union source.
The union representing 1,125 longshoremen – from the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which is affiliated with the FTQ – is still on strike and still in negotiations for the renewal of its collective agreement, which expired in 2018.