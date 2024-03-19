Agreement in principle reached between FIQ, Quebec government

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government.

The proposed agreement will be presented to FIQ union representatives at its federal council, scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday.

If accepted, it will be submitted to members to vote on its adoption.

FIQ President Julie Bouchard says that after 16 months of negotiations, it will be up to members to evaluate the work done at the bargaining table.

A few days ago, Bouchard said the FIQ was in a negotiating blitz, and the union hoped to reach an agreement in principle very soon.

The FIQ was not part of the inter-union Common Front, which represented 420,000 workers in the public health and education sectors.

That group reached agreements with the Quebec government soon after the December holiday season.

The FIQ has over 80,000 members, including nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists working in health care establishments across Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 19, 2024.