MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Agreement in principle reached between FIQ, Quebec government

    The FIQ announced that it reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot) The FIQ announced that it reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot)
    Share

    The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government.

    The proposed agreement will be presented to FIQ union representatives at its federal council, scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday.

    If accepted, it will be submitted to members to vote on its adoption.

    FIQ President Julie Bouchard says that after 16 months of negotiations, it will be up to members to evaluate the work done at the bargaining table.

    A few days ago, Bouchard said the FIQ was in a negotiating blitz, and the union hoped to reach an agreement in principle very soon.

    The FIQ was not part of the inter-union Common Front, which represented 420,000 workers in the public health and education sectors.

    That group reached agreements with the Quebec government soon after the December holiday season.

    The FIQ has over 80,000 members, including nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists working in health care establishments across Quebec.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 19, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News