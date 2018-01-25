

CTV Montreal





The mayors of the 15 demerged cities on the island of Montreal want to take power away from city hall.

They say the city should no longer have the lion's share of the power when it comes to managing shared services and are calling on Quebec to give them more say on the agglomeration council.

The mayors are frustrated by the 5.3 per cent agglomeration tax increase imposed by the new Plante administration in the budget adopted Wednesday.

The suburban mayors said they thought the increase would be closer to the inflation rate as promised by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante in the fall election campaign.

Instead, the 5.3 per cent hike has sent them scrambling to see how they can avoid passing the increase on to the citizens, adding that they have been forced to cut some services and dip into their city coffers.

“To find increases instead meant that we had to go back and do what we're telling her she should have done. We went back and said, ‘Oh geez, we can’t pass this on to our citizens’ so we had to defer things. We had to go into our surplus,” said Baie D’Urfe Mayor Maria Tutino.

They are angry they weren't consulted ahead of time and only given 15 days to study the Plante budget.

Fifty per cent of the taxes residents in demerged cities pay are for shared services.

“It's one thing when we're not consulted ahead of time and things come in at the rate of inflation,” said Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella. “It's another thing when we're not consulted ahead of time we can't change anything and they come back with a 5.3 per cent increase in our coat pocket. That's hard to digest something like that and it's enough right now.”

While the weight of Montreal's vote on the shared services council isn't likely to change, they're asking for some changes in governance, pointing out that in many North American cities the municipal water system is handled by an arms-length independent board.

Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Martin Coiteux told CTV News that he will meet the agglomeration mayors, adding that some off-island mayors are facing the same problem.

Coiteux said the government is open to making some changes but it will take time.