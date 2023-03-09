Afternoon shooting in Rosemont sends one man to hospital

Montreal police are investigating a shooting in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough as an attempted homicide.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday near 19th Ave. and Rosemont Boulevard.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot at least once in the arm.

The victim was conscious when taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.