After weekend closure, Turcot and Angrignon to get new roads as of Monday
Traffic on Angrignon Blvd. will be limited as of Monday Feb. 11, 2019
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 2:02PM EST
Once again the Turcot and the Angrignon interchanges are going through significant alterations as to where the roads lie.
Several major ramps and arteries that are part of the scope of the project will be closed over the weekend, and when they reopen Monday morning the routes in and out of LaSalle will be very different.
When the highways reopen on Monday, Angrignon Blvd. will be open in one lane in each direction over the Lachine Canal.
The road from Lachine to NDG and Highway 20, and vice versa, will have also shifted several hundred metres west.
That roadway configuration will be in place for at least one year.
Turcot closures
- Highway 15 South from Decarie to Atwater Entrance (closing at 10:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South (closing at 10:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)
- Highway 15 North, from De La Verendrye entrance/Exit 58 to downtown (closed midnight Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)
- Highway 15 North, from De La Verendrye entrance/Exit 58 to Decarie Expressway (closed midnight Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)
Angrignon closures
- Notre Dame St. between Dollard Ave. and Monk Blvd. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
- Angrignon Blvd. between Pullman St. and St. Patrick St. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
- Pullman Rd. from Ste. Anne de Bellevue Blvd. to Highway 20 from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
- Exit 65 from Highway 20 West from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
- Angrignon entrance to Highway 20 West from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
