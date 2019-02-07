

CTV Montreal





Once again the Turcot and the Angrignon interchanges are going through significant alterations as to where the roads lie.

Several major ramps and arteries that are part of the scope of the project will be closed over the weekend, and when they reopen Monday morning the routes in and out of LaSalle will be very different.

When the highways reopen on Monday, Angrignon Blvd. will be open in one lane in each direction over the Lachine Canal.

The road from Lachine to NDG and Highway 20, and vice versa, will have also shifted several hundred metres west.

That roadway configuration will be in place for at least one year.

Turcot closures

Highway 15 South from Decarie to Atwater Entrance (closing at 10:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South (closing at 10:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)

Highway 15 North, from De La Verendrye entrance/Exit 58 to downtown (closed midnight Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)

Highway 15 North, from De La Verendrye entrance/Exit 58 to Decarie Expressway (closed midnight Friday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday)

Angrignon closures