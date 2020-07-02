MONTREAL -- La Grande Bibliotheque reopened Thursday for the first day in months, and its superfans couldn’t be happier, even if they can’t sit inside anymore.

"Unfortunately they cannot use the library as they used to do before we had to close,” said Martin Dubois, the library’s general director.

“They can not sit and study or read in the library."

But readers were still thrilled with the news, coming by on the first day to pick up brand-new books and ready to wait in line.

Stuck at home, one man said, new books have never been more exciting.

There’s a lot of catching up to do for the staff, as well. More than 25,000 books have been returned, and 13,000 holds that need to be fulfilled, since the library closed in March.

Watch Emily Campbell’s full report in the video above.