

CTV Montreal





A tractor trailer flipped onto its side Thursday morning while heading from the Bonaventure Expressway to the Champlain Bridge.

The truck, which was carrying liquid sugar, was going around the ramp when it tipped over around 7:30 a.m.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to help the driver, who was not injured.

Transport Quebec restricted traffic taking exit 57N from Highway 15 South, and using Exit 4 from Highway 10 heading toward the bridge.

Firefighters, Transport Quebec workers, workers from the consortium in charge of building the new Champlain Bridge, Surete du Quebec and Montreal police were all on hand to help clean up and direct traffic until mid-afternoon.

Verdun Mayor Jean-Francois Parenteau said the cleanup operation, which delayed thousands of motorists throughout the morning, took too long.

"This situation is not acceptable," he said. "We should be able to make soemthing faster than this morning because it's incredible. It was long and, for me, it was not a professional situation.

Parenteau has advocated for a bridge connecting Nuns' Island and Verdun. He pointed out there are only two ways to get on and off Nuns' Island, which can wreak havoc in situations such as that caused by the crash.

"It's a 'B' option, it's so important to have, because there's 20,000 people hwo live on Nuns' Island and they don't have an option B for when they have emergency cases like this," he said.

Traffic expert Rick Leckner said it's doubtful such a bridge will ever get built and that a better solution would be better communication across the agencies.

"The Transport Quebec and Surete du Quebec have to sit down and look at a better way to get equipment there, perhaps with a police escort, and make the resposne of other, non-emergency equipment more efficient and more rapid," he said.