MONTREAL -- A Quebec coroner who investigated the deaths of two young sisters killed by their father is recommending broader criteria for triggering Amber Alerts and the creation of a dedicated police unit to investigate children's disappearances across the province.

Those are among several recommendations from coroner Sophie Regniere stemming from the killings last year of Romy and Norah Carpentier and the suicide of their father, Martin Carpentier.

The girls and their father vanished after their car was involved in a serious accident on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire, Que., southwest of Quebec City, on July 8, 2020, just before 9:30 p.m.

It was not until 3 p.m. the next day, July 9, that an Amber Alert was broadcast.

In reports made public Thursday, the coroner concludes the girls' deaths likely occurred on the afternoon of July 9, and their bodies were found on July 11 not far from each other.

Martin Carpentier took his own life in the hours after the girls' killings, but his body was only found on July 20.

