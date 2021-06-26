MONTREAL -- The labour dispute at one of Quebec's largest chicken processing plants has come to an end.

On Saturday, 66 per cent of union members working at the Exceldor slaughterhouse voted in favour of a draft proposal submitted by Labour Ministry mediators.

The approximately 550 workers at the St-Anselme plant will have a new collective agreement for a six-year period, retroactive to Aug. 1, 2020.

“As soon as this agreement is signed, the employer undertakes to raise awareness among his foremen to ensure more equitable management,” said the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which is affiliated with the FTQ, in a statement. “In addition, the union and employer have agreed to work together with he MTESS on a regular basis to re-establish better working relations.

The union members have been on strike since May 23.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2021.