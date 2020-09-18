MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault, who met one-on-one with new Conservative leader Erin O'Toole on Monday, says he'll get a COVID-19 test now that it's clear O'Toole has the virus.

The two met during O'Toole's first official visit to a sitting premier and the two had a substantial meeting in downtown Montreal.

Two days later, when O'Toole learned that one of his staffers had the virus and said he and his family would all get tests, Legault said he wouldn't do the same.

He changed his mind, he said on Twitter on Friday night, after O'Toole tested positive.

M. O’Toole ayant testé positif à la COVID-19, je vais, par précaution, passer un test de dépistage et m’isoler à la maison.



Personne n’est à l’abri de la contagion. Faites attention à vous. — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 19, 2020

In his tweet he said, in French, that "since Mr. O’Toole tested positive for COVID-19, I will, as a precaution, get tested and self-isolate at home."

"No one is immune from contagion. Take care of yourself."

Earlier this week, Legault said that he didn't need a test, according to public health guidelines, because the contact with O'Toole only required that he monitored himself for symptoms.

