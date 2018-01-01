After nearly two months away, goalkeeper Al Montoya resumes training
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Al Montoya stops a shot by St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri in the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 1:39PM EST
The New Year started on a positive note for goalkeeper Al Montoya.
After almost two months away from the game due to a concussion, Montoya joined his teammates in the Montreal Canadien's training session Monday in Brossard.
Montoya's last game was on Saturday, November 4th against the Jets in Winnipeg.
In that game, which the Canadiens won 5-4 in overtime, Montoya was hit in the mask by a violent shot by Dustin Byfuglien with two minutes remaining in the third period.
Montoya stayed in the net and completed the game. It was only a week later that the team's management announced that the American goalie had suffered a concussion.
Montoya, 32, has only played four games with the Canadiens this season, including three as a starter. He has a record of two wins and one loss, a goals-against average of 3.77 and a save-time of .863.
