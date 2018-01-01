

The Canadian Press





The New Year started on a positive note for goalkeeper Al Montoya.

After almost two months away from the game due to a concussion, Montoya joined his teammates in the Montreal Canadien's training session Monday in Brossard.

Montoya's last game was on Saturday, November 4th against the Jets in Winnipeg.

In that game, which the Canadiens won 5-4 in overtime, Montoya was hit in the mask by a violent shot by Dustin Byfuglien with two minutes remaining in the third period.

Montoya stayed in the net and completed the game. It was only a week later that the team's management announced that the American goalie had suffered a concussion.

Montoya, 32, has only played four games with the Canadiens this season, including three as a starter. He has a record of two wins and one loss, a goals-against average of 3.77 and a save-time of .863.