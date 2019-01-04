

CTV Montreal





After the weeks of libations that come with celebrating the holidays, some Montrealers are taking a decidedly more sober look at January.

‘Dry January,’ an initiative with roots in the United Kingdom, sees participants choosing to abstain from alcohol for the whole month.

A recent study of British participants showed that those who took part also reported drinking less later in the year, including consuming alcohol on fewer days per week. Those surveyed also on average said they got drunk less frequently than people who didn’t take January off from drinking.

However, Ronald Fraser, a psychologist at the MUHC, said ‘Dry January’ can give people a chance to pause and reflect on their drinking, but if they suffer from a form of alcoholism, a single dry month probably won’t have any large benefits. In fact, going cold turkey could pose a threat to their health, ranging from withdrawal to possible death.

“In Canada, we actually have low-risk drinking guidelines,” said Fraser. “Most people aren’t aware of those. For men, it’s no more than three drinks per day and no more than 15 drinks per week. For women, it’s no more than two drinks per day. It’s important to recognize there’s a difference between low-risk and no-risk. It’s becoming increasingly clear the only no-risk approach to drinking is abstinence.”

Roughly 80 per cent of adult Canadians say they drink at least occasionally, with eight to 10 per cent of those suffering from alcoholism.