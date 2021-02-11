MONTREAL -- After four long months, Montrealers are able to get a lit bit of culture, as museums in the city have re-opened their doors.

“It's an absolutely fantastic feeling after all these months of gloom and uncertainty,” said Contemporary Fine Arts Museum director John Zeppetelli. “Finally, a ray of hope.”

Demand for admission is already high, as the museum is sold out for the weekend. Like all other museums, it must operate at reduced capacity.

Still, Zeppetelli is glad that Montrealers will be able to enjoy the new exhibits, such as a video montage dubbed Vertigo Sea, which displays the power of the ocean.

The past four months have been a frustrating time for museum operators, especially after a leaked public health report revealed experts never recommended shutting them down.

“Yeah, it was a bit frustrating. That being said, we totally understand the situation was getting very bad during the fall,” said McCord Museum spokesperson Pascale Grignon.

The McCord Museum, which opens Thursday, was forced to shut down less than a week after opening an exhibit of Christian Dior gowns.

“(It's) a very appealing exhibition. People were looking forward to get access to it, we had many people on our social networks saying 'When can we come see that?'” said Grignon. “People were really excited and tickets are getting sold very, very quickly.”