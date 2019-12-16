MONTREAL -- In the week following a fire that devastated the offices of the West Island Assistance fund, and burned toys for children, the charity has seen a stream of donations.

"It's fantastic, I have goosebumps thinking about it," said long-time volunteer Claudia Rossi. "It's special because of the fire first, that's in the bad way, and in the good way, it's to see all these people thinking of the kids and the love and Christmas."

The community donated more toys than the organization knew what to do with, Rossi said. Already, they have 3,000 more than last year.

The organization has urged citizens not to donate more toys. Instead, cash would be appreciated, according to the charity's executive director, Claudine Campeau.

"We need money to rebuild and to get everybody back on salary because I don't want to let anyone go," she said. "We still want to do everything we were doing before income tax and Christmas baskets and everything."