After Black man stopped 37 times, eight Quebec police officers cited for racial profiling
Quebec’s police ethics commissioner ruled that a Terrebonne man was racially profiled after he was pulled over by police officers nearly 40 times in less than a year.
The traffic tickets kept piling up for 44-year-old Pierre Marcel Monsanto, who is Black of Hatian origin. Most were settled out of court or thrown out, but to Monsanto there’s seemingly no end to the discrimination he faces on the road.
"I feel like I’m a slave. There is no freedom," he said Thursday.
Monsanto moved to Quebec from Alberta in September 2018. From the time he moved to Terrebonne until August 2019, police checked with Centre de renseignements policiers du Québec (CRPQ) 37 times about his vehicle, according to a March 11 ethics commission decision.
There was one day where he was stopped twice by police.
"Sometimes they just make a U-turn. They’re driving on the opposite side and make a U-turn," he said.
Monsanto filed 12 complaints alleging harassment and discrimination based on his race. The commission ruled in his favour in eight of those complaints, citing eight officers for racial profiling, but dismissed his harassment complaints.
Monsanto often drives his wife's vehicle and was allegedly stopped repeatedly while running errands, taking his children to daycare or going to work. In many instances, Monsanto said his three children were in the car with him.
"'Why they stop you papa?'" he recalled one of his kids asking him in the car. "I don’t tell them the truth to protect them. I say they just need to see my papers."
He said the experience makes him feel unsafe whenever he sees a police officer.
"When the complainant has not committed any offence, he is likely to feel a strong sense of injustice and a loss of trust with the officers of the Terrebonne Police Department," Commissioner Dowd wrote in the lengthy 47-page ruling.
"The Commissioner also brings to the director's attention the even higher, and unexplained high frequency of numerous checks at the CRPQ on the complainant over a relatively short period."
Monsanto sees a police light in his mirror so often that he switched to a smaller car in the hopes it would attract less attention.
Terrebonne police declined to comment on the ruling, but the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR), which supported the man with his complaint, calls it one of the worst examples of racial profiling it has seen in the Montreal area.
"This is very excessive, abusive, and very, very concerning," said Fo Niemi, CRARR's executive director, at a news conference.
"In all the years of working against racial profiling, we have never seen a case this serious.
The elected officials and residents of Terrebonne must demand firm measures of prevention and redress."
For now, Monsanto said he’s cutting back on his time behind the wheel. "I avoid driving now," he said, adding that it's not worth all the anxiety and he hopes the ruling will help stop it for good.
Monsanto has also taken his case to the Quebec's Human Rights Commission.
With files from CTV News' Touria Izri
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians leave Chornobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Russian troops handed control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
With federal alcohol tax set to increase, MPs advance bills to rein it in
The Conservative Party and the New Democrats are each focusing new private members' bills on the rising cost of beverages – both alcoholic drinks and low-alcohol beer, specifically.
Dyson headphones' April Fools? Company says they're real
Dyson, the company famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners and pricey hair dryers, has revealed its first set of noise-cancelling headphones that come paired with a unique feature, air purifiers.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three people dead after crash in Toronto
Three people are dead, including two pedestrians, after a collision near Toronto’s waterfront Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario vet travels to Ukrainian border to care for animals of refugees
Standing inside an animal shelter near the Ukrainian border, veterinarian Cliff Redford is holding a baby goat named Mya. Redford says this animal is symbolic of what he is seeing over there.
-
This is how the April 1 carbon tax increase will affect gas prices in Ontario
An increase in Canada's carbon pricing plan will make filling up your gas tank more expensive on Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax and Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
CTV News has learned Halifax and Moncton are preparing a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event from Russia in February.
-
'The same patient waited 27 hours': Paramedics share what offload delays are doing to care in the field
New Brunswick’s Health Minister says Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks, Medavie Health Services and the Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the situation with ambulance offload delays.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Huron County
A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
-
Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police
The London Police Service has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.
-
Wind causes damage at Port Stanley golf course
Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
After 19 snow days, Timmins high school students pivot to virtual learning
A large number of snow days in the Timmins area – 19 – is prompting school boards to offer an online alternative.
-
Special Olympian in Sudbury was to compete at cancelled World Games in Russia
Earlier this month, Special Olympics Canada thought it was best to back out of the World Games that were to be held in Russia. More than 200 athletes were set to compete but will no longer be going due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Calgary
-
'There will be reckoning': Officers warned about defying 'thin blue line' orders
There has been mixed reaction following the Calgary Police Commission’s order for on-duty police officers to stop wearing the 'thin blue line' patches.
-
First-degree murder charges laid against Calgary man
Calgary police say first-degree murder charges have been laid against a 30-year-old man in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man inside a southeast home.
-
Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday
Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.
Kitchener
-
'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener
A Ukrainian woman recounts her harrowing journey from eastern-central Ukraine to Romania and ultimately Kitchener.
-
Kitchener killer to be released from prison
A man responsible for the deaths of four people is being released from prison. Kevin Koehler, 57 of Kitchener, has been granted a conditional release after serving two-thirds of his 12-year sentence.
-
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency
Part one of CTV Kitchener's exclusive series on cryptocurrency and local women making their mark in the space
Vancouver
-
B.C. health officials sharing details on possible 2nd booster shots next week
The B.C. government will be addressing plans for providing second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to certain populations next week.
-
Homicide team called to suspicious death in Port Coquitlam
Homicide investigators have been called to Port Coquitlam to look into what they're calling a "suspicious death."
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2 death, increase in hospitalizations
The B.C. government reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, and another small increase in the number of test-positive patients in hospital.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday
Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.
Windsor
-
Body of missing man found on Riverside Drive
Windsor police have confirmed the body of a missing man was discovered near the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Another set of keys handed over by Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex celebrated the latest dedication of another Ford City home Thursday while preparing for more construction just several blocks away.
-
Amherstburg thrust into digital age
It is considered the fastest technology on the planet and fibre optics is now in the Town of Amherstburg thanks to a partnership with Bell, the parent company of CTV Windsor.
Regina
-
Here's how police detect suspended drivers, unregistered vehicles on Sask. roads
In April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is focusing its traffic safety spotlight on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles - many of which are detected by police using Automated License Plate Readers (APLRs).
-
Work underway for new urgent care facility in Regina
Work has begun at the site of Regina’s future urgent care centre.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
Gatineau minor hockey player speaks out about racist incidents
A Gatineau, Que. minor hockey player is speaking out about several incidents of racism and discrimination on the ice.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
-
Saskatoon police arrest assault suspect who had escaped twice before
Saskatoon police say they have arrested a man who had escaped into Confederation Mall on the weekend.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.