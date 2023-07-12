After arrests, Montreal magic mushroom dispensary owners vow to reopen

FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary will apparently reopen in Montreal.

Just not today.

The dispensary opened yesterday and was promptly closed around six hours later by police. Four people were arrested in the raid.

The store's owners said on Tuesday they would reopen today, but the store remained closed with all the products and signage removed.

"Out of respect for children in the neighbourhood," owner Edgars Gorbans told CTV News, they would not reopen before the large stickers on the shop's windows could be replaced.

The Montreal magic mushroom dispensary remained closed even though owners said it would reopen. They need to re-print sticker signage that was seized by police. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

Those stickers made it impossible to see inside the store, and Gorbans said new stickers are being printed and that they expect to reopen on Wednesday.

Other FunGuyz locations in Ontario and elsewhere reopened the day after police raided them.

The owners have said multiple times that they expect and welcome police raids as they want the case in court so they can push for their ultimate goal of making magic mushrooms legal in Canada.

Magic mushrooms contain psilocybin which is illegal in Canada except in certain medical situations.