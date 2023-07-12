After arrests, Montreal magic mushroom dispensary owners vow to reopen
FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary will apparently reopen in Montreal.
Just not today.
The dispensary opened yesterday and was promptly closed around six hours later by police. Four people were arrested in the raid.
The store's owners said on Tuesday they would reopen today, but the store remained closed with all the products and signage removed.
"Out of respect for children in the neighbourhood," owner Edgars Gorbans told CTV News, they would not reopen before the large stickers on the shop's windows could be replaced.
The Montreal magic mushroom dispensary remained closed even though owners said it would reopen. They need to re-print sticker signage that was seized by police. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)
Those stickers made it impossible to see inside the store, and Gorbans said new stickers are being printed and that they expect to reopen on Wednesday.
Other FunGuyz locations in Ontario and elsewhere reopened the day after police raided them.
The owners have said multiple times that they expect and welcome police raids as they want the case in court so they can push for their ultimate goal of making magic mushrooms legal in Canada.
Magic mushrooms contain psilocybin which is illegal in Canada except in certain medical situations.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Olivia Chow officially takes office as mayor of Toronto, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow has officially taken office as mayor of Toronto.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Archibald removed from AFN meeting for violating code of conduct, says interim chief
The interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations says the reason former national chief RoseAnne Archibald was barred Tuesday from participating in the organization's annual general meeting was a violation of its code of conduct.
London
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning of at least 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.
-
Nuclear issues weigh heavily on Saugeen Ojibway water walkers
Over the course of July, nearly a hundred members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation will share the millions of steps required to traverse the entire boundary of their territory, from Tobermory in the north, south to Goderich, east to Arthur, and back up to Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
Calgary
-
Wheelchair rugby athlete offers inspirational peer support to spinal cord injury patients
A Calgary woman is making a big difference by mentoring patients who've suffered from spinal cord injury or stroke, sharing her lived experience with others as a rising wheelchair rugby athlete.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Canadian post-secondary institutions likely examining security, inclusivity after University of Waterloo stabbing
The CEO of a group advocating for Canada's universities says the country's post-secondary institutions will be re-evaluating both security and inclusivity initiatives in the wake of a triple stabbing at an Ontario university that police allege was motivated by hate.
-
Answers on what's causing smelly Puslinch water expected in coming days
After dealing with putrid-smelling water for around three weeks, a group of residents in Puslinch, Ont. may soon get some answers on what’s causing it.
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
Vancouver
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
-
B.C. charity races to raise $4M to purchase private property, protect wildlife in Okanagan
The future of a waterfront property in B.C.’s Okanagan is in limbo, as a charity races to raise the $4 million needed to purchase and protect the piece of land.
-
Evacuation alert issued over wildfire burning west of Lillooet
Officials have placed a number of properties on evacuation alert as crews battle a wildfire burning about 32 kilometres west of Lillooet.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
Windsor
-
Assault with machete on Langlois leads to search for suspect: WPS
Windsor police say they have launched an investigation after three people were stabbed in an incident overnight.
-
Windsor substitute teacher found not guilty of sex assault-related charges
A Windsor substitute teacher has been found not guilty of several sexual assault-related charges after a trial last week..
-
Dryer blamed for house fire in Ford City area
Windsor fire officials say a dryer is to blame for a house fire in the Ford City area.
Regina
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
9 overdoses reported at Regina city hall tent encampment
Nine overdoses have been recorded at Regina's city hall tent encampment, city administration said.
-
Independent review into Experience Regina brand launch set to be released
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will release the results of an independent review of the controversial Experience Regina brand launch.
Ottawa
-
More than 500 vehicles stolen in Ottawa in 2023; police recover 75, charge 8 people
Ottawa police say more than 500 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa so far this year, up 30 per cent from this time last year and only a fraction have been recovered.
-
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest asking fans to arrive early for Foo Fighters concert
Organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest are asking fans to arrive early and leave the bag at home, as the second week of the festival kicks off tonight with the Foo Fighters.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
-
YXE Street Eats digging in to Saskatoon festival scene
The organizers behind YXE Streets Eats are hoping Saskatoon has an appetite for a new food festival.