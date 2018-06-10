

CTV Montreal





After months of preparation and millions of dollars, followed by anti-climactic protests, Quebec City began returning to normal on Sunday, following conclusion of the G7 summit in nearby La Malbaie.

Alongside the tourist promenade of St. Jean St., art gallery owner Ester Garneau took down the plywood she had used to protect her storefront.

“We’re taking it all down. In the end, it wasn’t necessary, there was no one who wanted to do any damage, there were so much police,” she said. “We were really well protected.”

While numerous protests did take place over the weekend, promoting causes such as anti-capitalism, feminism, environmentalism and the unequal distribution of wealth around the world, all were overseen by scores of officers from the Quebec City police department and the Surete du Quebec. Roughly 8,000 police had been deployed in Quebec City and La Malbaie.

In total, 13 arrests were made, mostly for unlawful assembly.

Claude Vaillancourt, who headed one of the organizing groups for the protests, said the security measures went too far.

“They’re proud of themselves, they said that nothing happened, nothing was broken, but I think it’s another extreme,” he said. “It’s too much control of people, for a crowd that was very peaceful.”

Laurie Barnes, a tourist visiting from Oklahoma, said the protests became something of an added attraction.

“I love protests, it’s a first amendment right in the United States,” she said. “It’s awesome.”

However, not everybody was pleased. Garneau said her business took a hit as many tourists were detoured by the protests and heavy police presence.

“There’s nobody in the street, I’m looking forward to this being all over and the real tourism season beginning,” she said. “This weekend hurt a lot.”