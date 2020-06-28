Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
After a run of controversial decisions, Quebec's leaders facing public blowback: expert
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 11:20PM EDT
MONTREAL -- It's been a rollercoaster week in Quebec politics: first a cabinet shuffle, then a change of policy on how the government would release COVID-19 stats - then, of course, an outcry and a reversal of that policy.
Daniel Béland of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada weighs in on what it all means and why, in his opinion, it adds up to a run of less-than-perfect decisions.
Watch the video above to see Béland's interview.
RELATED IMAGES