Featured Video
After a nasty fall last year, an RDP woman wants to see better sidewalk cleaning
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 8:42PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 25, 2019 8:44PM EST
A woman in Riviere-des-Prairies is calling on her borough to do a better job cleaning the streets, because she’s still recovering from a nasty fall she took last year.
Exactly one year ago on Friday, Nadya Mirarchi took a terrible tumble on an icy sidewalk.
Now, she cringes when she sees the icy sidewalks outside her home.
“Looking at this really gives me anxiety,” she said. “It brings back memories.”
Watch the video for the full story.
Latest Montreal News
- Longest shutdown over: Trump signs bill to reopen government
- After a nasty fall last year, an RDP woman wants to see better sidewalk cleaning
- Montreal, developer hope to hammer out differences on Royalmount project
- Man released, youth charged with terrorism-related offence in Kingston, Ont. raid
- 700 students to take part in HackConcordia's 24-hour hackathon this weekend