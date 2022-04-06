After 20 years of diving, Olympian Meaghan Benfeito is hanging up her swimsuit

Three-time Olympic medalist Meaghan Benfeito announced Wednesday that she is retiring from diving.

Inspired by Alexandre Despatie and Émilie Heymans, Benfeito started diving at the age of seven.

She stunned on the international stage in 2005 when she and her partner, Roseline Filion, won bronze at the FINA World Championships.

The two women became one of the best duos in the history of the sport on the diving tower.

Benfeito has won three Olympic bronze medals: she and Filion won bronze in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

That same year, Benfeito took third place in the individual competition.

She also competed in the Beijing (2008) and Tokyo (2020) Games.

The 33-year-old has also won three medals at the World Diving Championships, six at the Diving World Cup, five at the Commonwealth Games and seven at the Pan American Games.

With 58 medals won at the FINA World Series and 41 others earned at the FINA Grand Prix, Benfeito has a total of 124 medals gained on the international scene between 2005 and 2021.

The athlete says she now dreams of managing a childcare centre with her sisters -- she has been working as an educator since last January.

Benfeito says she also wants to remain involved in her sport, whether it is with young athletes or by giving speeches.

