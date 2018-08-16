

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal is expected to approve a loan and grant next week to create 150 affordable homes in two boroughs.

On Thursday Mayor Valerie Plante announced the city would spend $7.6 million to buy and renovate 60 homes in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, and another 90 in Rosemont-La Petite Patrie.

The measure still needs to be approved by city council but that is expected to happen on Monday.

She said it was the first step in creating 12,000 affordable housing units in the city of Montreal, and said doing so was necessary even as Montreal is going through a condo-building boom.

"The announcement today is one answer to this market that is getting more and more expensive," said Plante.

Several non-profit groups such as Batir son quartier are working with Montreal on this project to identify the best buildings to change into affordable housing towers, and the people who are in need of affordable housing.

Plante said the city would be loaning the organizations some money, while other funds would be given outright to the groups that would own the buildings in question.

"We are supporting organizations that wanted to buy and couldn't make it. We are supporting organizations that would be able to buy those buildings again to keep the rent affordable," said Plante.

"That's why we are trying to play a role, a very pro-active role, in this reality."

Montreal is also examining the purchase of another building in Lachine, and one of Projet Montreal's promises was to get builders to include more affordable housing in their developments.

Affordable housing is often defined as an apartment that is rented at 85 percent of the median cost for apartments in that size.