Aerosmith to stop in Montreal as part of farewell tour
Aerosmith will celebrate the rock band's 50-plus years with a final tour, which will include a stop in Montreal.
The band announced Monday the 40 dates for their final tour, called 'Peace Out,' which will kick off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.
The tour will include stops in their hometown of Boston on New Year's Eve and in Montreal on January 26.
"I think it's about time," said guitarist Joe Perry.
Perry said the group, with frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer and guitarist Brad Whitford, learned from the staging and production from their recent Las Vegas residency shows.
Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 1, 2023
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Will King Charles have two birthday celebrations?
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney requested a mistrial Monday in his client's rape case, saying the judge overseeing the civil proceedings in federal court has ruled in a biased manner against Trump.
New Zealand leader says he favours nation becoming a republic
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it's not a change he intends to push for as leader.
First Republic Bank seized, sold to JPMorgan Chase
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S.
'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series, age 46
'MasterChef Australia' host Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly age 46 on the eve of the cooking show's new series, according to a statement from Australian broadcaster Network 10.
Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool
The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family's home on Sunday, police said.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Queen Street stretch is officially closed for nearly 5 years. Here’s what you need to know
A section of Queen Street is closing for construction of the Ontario Line subway on Monday for nearly five years.
Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in south end Halifax crosswalk: police
A driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end Sunday evening.
The man who threw stones at the prime minister is set to learn his fate
Shane Marshall was originally charged with assault with a weapon and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in March 2023.
WATCH LIVE | New London police chief to be announced Monday
On the same day London Police Chief Steve Williams retirement takes effect, a new chief will be announced. The announcement will be made at headquarters at 10 a.m.
Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
-
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
'We are still in shock': Martindale residents concerned after deadly daylight shooting
Residents in Calgary's Martindale community are shaken after a brazen daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon that left one dead and two others injured.
Enbridge buys underground natural gas storage facility from Fortis for $400 million
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to buy a large underground natural gas storage facility in B.C. for $400 million.
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
Vancouver woman warns public of rental scam
A Vancouver woman claims she was the target of a rental scam and is sharing her story to help others avoid being duped.
Kitsilano Showboat fire deemed 'suspicious', major crimes unit investigating
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is now deeming a fire that broke out inside the Kitsilano Showboat last weekend suspicious.
19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.
Rainy days on the way in Windsor-Essex
Much cooler temperatures with chance of showers most of the week
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Dramatic maritime rescue on Lake Huron
Fred Wondergem was captaining a fishing charter Saturday afternoon on Lake Huron when a distress call came over the maritime radio. 'As soon as that call came in, we’re obligated to assist,' he said.
Sask. RCMP asks public to be on the lookout after string of break-ins near Broadview
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a man believed to be involved in over a dozen break-ins in the town of Broadview.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
RCMP performing psychological autopsy on Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
RAINFALL WARNING | More rain Monday to increase flood risk
More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa woman reconnects with sister fleeing violence in Sudan
When fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary group known as the RSF, Wajan Mohamed feared for her sister's safety.
Saskatoon councillors consider hiring social support workers for city buses
Saskatoon’s transportation committee will consider whether to put social support workers on city buses in its meeting on Tuesday.
RCMP performing psychological autopsy on Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
'One fatality is way too many': Sask. residents advocate for workplace safety
Dozen of people gathered at Rotary Park on Sunday for the Threads for Life, Steps for Life fundraiser, which aims to support those who suffered a workplace tragedy.