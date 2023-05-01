Aerosmith to stop in Montreal as part of farewell tour

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry, of Aerosmith, perform on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP) Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry, of Aerosmith, perform on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will King Charles have two birthday celebrations?

In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon