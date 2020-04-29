MONTREAL -- With the Quebec government announcing its decision to reopen the province’s manufacturing sector in May, Aero Montreal has decided to purchase and distribute 10,000 reusable masks to its partners to help keep employees safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Inspired by the government’s le Panier Bleu initiative, which aims to support local businesses across the province by encouraging shoppers to purchase from Quebec companies, Aero Montreal is using this opportunity to support the local textile economy.

The company is teaming up with the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster, mmode, and Quartz Co., a Montreal-based coat supplier, to have the masks created “in record time, at very competitive costs.”

In a press release on Wednesday, Aero Montreal president Suzanne M. Benoît said, “By working with local players, Aéro Montréal will help ensure a safe and efficient resumption of activities for a key sector that represents more than 42,100 direct jobs in Québec.”

Part of the decision to distribute reusable masks as opposed to disposable ones is to make sure there’s enough personal protective equipment for the healthcare sector, as businesses across the province slowly begin to reopen, resulting in more equipment being needed.

Once all 10,000 free masks have been distributed to Aero Montreal partners, other aerospace businesses who would like to purchase reusable masks can contact Aero Montreal to do so.

“Through this initiative, Aéro Montréal is reaffirming its support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which play a crucial role in the supply chain,” Benoît said.