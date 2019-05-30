

The Canadian Press





Advocates for caregivers are hopeful the case of a Montreal man who killed his Alzheimer's-stricken wife in what was described as an act of desperation, will shed some light on the plight of those struggling to care for ailing relatives.

Michel Cadotte was sentenced Tuesday to two years less a day in jail for the 2017 suffocation killing of his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, who was 60 and in a long-term care facility.

A jury had found him guilty earlier this year of manslaughter.

He had told the court he couldn't handle watching her suffer.

Sylvie Grenier of the Quebec Federation of Alzheimer's Societies says the culmination of the case will hopefully alert the public to the daily struggles faced by primary caregivers.

Grenier, who testified for the defence at sentencing, says the Cadotte case highlights the fact that relatives caring for patients with the neurodegenerative disease need to be looked after as well.

Melanie Perroux, co-ordinator of the Regroupement des Aidants Naturels Du Quebec -- an organization that represents caregivers -- hopes the Cadotte case gives people pause to consider how taxing caregiving can be.