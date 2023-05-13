Advocates call on Quebec to offer subsidized childcare to refugees

Olena Maydanik and her family fled the war in Ukraine in February, settling into Montreal’s NDG neighbourhood.

With family members still on the frontline, she says raising her newborn child in a peaceful place is a gift.

While the family has access to health services, they do not have subsidized daycare.

It’s the subject of a long-standing legal battle regarding refugee claimants in Quebec.

Watch the report above from CTV Montreal’s Luca Caruso-Moro for the full story.