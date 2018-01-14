

The Canadian Press





The head of a national group working to end homelessness says Toronto can look to Montreal and Edmonton to help deal with its shelter emergency.

Officials in Toronto have opened a temporary homeless shelter to deal with a surge in demand during a long spell of frigid weather.

Tim Richter, president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, says they need to deal with the emergency -- but he suggests Toronto can also learn from other winter cities to address the larger issue.

He points to Edmonton and Montreal as examples of cities that are getting people into homes rather than facing an emergency crisis.

Both cities have so far gotten through similarly cold weather with enough shelter beds.

They attribute their success to prevention and rapid housing programs, but note the situation could change at any time.

Toronto M-P Adam Vaughan, who's the chairman of a federal committee on homelessness, says Toronto is dealing with some unique challenges due to its size and the number of people who flock to the city.

Still, he says the cities can learn from each other.