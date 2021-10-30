MONTREAL -- Advance polls are open Saturday and Sunday for Montrealers to cast their vote for who will run the city over the next four years.

If you’re not sure who to vote for, check out CTV’s Montreal election coverage to learn more about the most prominent candidates.

If you’re not sure how to vote, here’s a guide on how to beat the rush and vote early:

WHAT ARE ADVANCE POLLS?

Advance polls are stations around Montreal where residents can cast their vote before the regular election days on Nov. 6-7.

Polling stations are open on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31.

WHERE CAN I VOTE?

Enter your postal code and address number into this page on the Elections Montreal website.

It will give you the location of your nearest polling station and a list of candidates in the running.

According to Elections Montreal, all polling places are universally accessible.

AM I ELIGIBLE?

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Be on the registered list of electors (not sure what this means? See next section);

Be 18 years or older on Nov. 7.

Have met the following conditions by Sept. 1:

Be a Canadian citizen;

Not be under curatorship;

Be domiciled in Montreal and living in Quebec for at least six months or be the owner of a building or occupant of a business in Montreal for at least 12 months.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

You can check that you are registered to vote on the Elections Montreal website.

Paper notices were also mailed out to Montreal addresses in early October. If you're registered at your current address, your name should appear in the top right corner of the mailed page.

If your name doesn't appear there, or in the online system, it may be too late. The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 18.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

Public health protocols, including wearing a mask, are mandatory.

In addition, you will need:

A black or blue pen or lead pencil;

A piece of ID, such as your health insurance card, driver’s licence, Canadian passport, certificate of Indian status or Canadian Armed Forces card.

-- With Files from CTV's Rachal Lau