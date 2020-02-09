MONTREAL -- The future of a $27.8 million sports complex in Town of Mount Royal is up for a vote and residents can take part in advance polling on Sunday.

In November the city announced a referendum would be held on a loan to finance the sports and community complex.

The referendum is the result of a register submitted by residents opposing the project.

When the vote was announced Mayor Philippe Roy defended the project, saying consultations held in 2016 “found initial support for the new complex to be 88 per cent.”

"It's more than a sports centre. As a community we want to build something for seniors and young families," he said on Sunday. "If people say no it's okay but it sends the wrong message about what kind of community we want."

The sports complex design calls for three pools, a gym, several multi-purpose rooms, and space for seniors and other community groups.

Some residents who voted supported the project, saying the area needs more indoor activities for kids, seniors and others interested in getting some physical activity.

Advance polling continues on Monday while the vote itself will be held on Feb. 16.