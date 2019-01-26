

The Canadian Press





Almost two months after suffering a traumatic head injury in a fight, boxer Adonis Stevenson walked for the first time this past week.

Stevenson’s wife, Simone God, gave the update in a statement released on Saturday.

“I’m happy to report that after months of grueling exercises and physiotherapy, Adonis has taken his first steps and is working hard,” she said. “Adonis has begun to communicate verbally and is able to talk to our family, friends and medical staff.”

Stevenson, the former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, was placed in a medically-induced coma for several days following his knockout defeat at the hands of Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozyk on Dec. 1.

Stevenson was taken to a Quebec City hospital and medical staff said he could suffer permanent damage from the injury, but God said she remains optimistic.

“Despite his physical fitness as a champion, improvements in his health did not come easily,” she said. “Adonis has pushed his limits. He is a world champion in the ring and he continues to demonstrate strength and perseverance in his rehabilitation.”

The boxer's injury renewed debate over the dangers of combat sports, with some calling for greater regulation of boxing and MMA.