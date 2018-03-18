

The Canadian Press





Boxer Adonis Stevenson got involved in the ongoing search for missing 10-year-old boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou on Sunday, donating $15,000 to the search effort.

The former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion told RDI he’s giving the money out of compassion for the boy’s family.

On Sunday, police continued going door-to-door in Ahuntsic-Cartierville near the spot where Kouakou was last seen on Monday. Kouakou left his home that day to visit a friend and hasn’t been seen since.

A Montreal police spokesperson said the SPVM is considering is expanding the search perimeter if no trace of the boy is found when the door-to-doors are completed.