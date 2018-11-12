

CTV Montreal





The trial for Adele Sorella, accused of killing her two daughters in 2009, has begun.

On Monday a bilingual jury of six men and six women listened to instructions from Judge Sophie Bourque at the Laval courthouse, and then the Crown and defence lawyers presented their opening arguments.

The Crown is expected to call dozens of witnesses to prove Sorella's guilt over the next three months, some of whom will testify in English while others will testify in French.

Sorella is charged with the first-degree murders of her children, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina, whose bodies were found in their family home in March 2009.

In court on Monday, Sorella pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Sorella has been free on bail for some time after she was initially charged in the slow-moving legal case.

Sorella is represented by Guy and Pierre Poupart, he same legal team that represented cardiologist Guy Turcotte when he was accused of killing his children.