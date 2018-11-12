Featured Video
Adele Sorella pleads not guilty to 2009 murder of her children
Adele Sorella is shown in a handout photo from the Laval police department.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 10:29AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 4:54PM EST
Adelle Sorella has pleaded not guilty to killing her two daughters in 2009.
Sorella’s trial began Monday as a bilingual jury of six men, and six women listened to instructions from Judge Sophie Bourque at the Laval courthouse.
Sorella is charged with the first-degree murders of her children, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina, whose bodies were found in their family home in March 2009.
The Crown and defence lawyers presented their opening arguments.
The Crown is expected to call dozens of witnesses to prove Sorella's guilt over the next three months, some of whom will testify in English while others will testify in French.
Sorella has been free on bail for some time after she was initially charged in the slow-moving legal case.
Sorella is represented by Guy and Pierre Poupart, the same legal team that represented cardiologist Guy Turcotte when he was accused of killing his children.
