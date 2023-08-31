Addressing Quebec's non-binary teachers: Drainville calls for 'collective' reflection

How should students address a non-binary teacher? What title should be used? A "collective" reflection process will have to be launched, says the Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville.

The CAQ politician was in Granby on Thursday morning when he commented on the case of "Mix Martine," a non-binary teacher from Richelieu who rejects the labels "Madame or Monsieur."

In fact, the school that hired them sent a letter to parents inviting them to use the term "Mx" (pronounced Mix) to refer to the teacher, who describes themself as neither female nor male.

"Mx is (...) used among other things to designate people (...) whose gender identity lies outside the male/female binary system. It is used (...) in many countries and is recognized by the Canadian government," reads the letter.

It was promptly posted on social networks, prompting several negative reactions, to the point where the police were called. The principal was scheduled to meet with students on Thursday to talk about openness, inclusion and gender appellation.

On Thursday, Drainville appealed for calm.

"Insults and threats have no place, ever, in any context, for any reason. So, let's calm down here," he declared during an impromptu press conference, admitting that the situation had nonetheless "unnerved" him.

"We're going to have to think about this collectively. It's not just the minister of education's job to think about it, it's society's job to think about it, (...) because it's not simple," he added.

PSPP WON'T USE THE TERM "MX"

Meeting in caucus with his MNAs at Laval University, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for his part, condemned the title "Mx," while calling for respect for non-binary people.

"Everyone is entitled to respect. (...) Now, no one is going to force me to call someone else 'Mx' I've never heard of 'Mx.' The French language, social conventions can't be imposed by one person," he said.

"I've never used the word 'Mx,' and I have no intention of using it," added St-Pierre Plamondon.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 31, 2023.