MONTREAL -- Another Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recall was released for meat packaged in the spring at the Ryding-Regency Meat Packers plant in Ontario and that may have possible E. coli contamination.

Wednesday's recall is an update of the Oct. 4 one and includes a series of beef cuts that were packaged in May, and is the fifth recall connected to the Toronto-based slaughterhouse.

Ryding-Regency spokesperson Neil Brodie said the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation "to identify program elements that need to be enhanced and strengthened."

Ryding-Regency's license was suspended Sept. 17.

"Throughout the investigation process we concluded, that on isolated production days, we experienced breakdowns in our operating procedures," wrote Brodie in a statement.

Foodservice establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers that may have frozen the products packaged in May are advised not to serve, use or sell the recalled products.

Brodie said if anyone finds meat in their freezers, they can contact Ryding-Regency and the company will reimburse them.

The CFIA reported that there were no illnesses and no negative food tests reported related to Ryding-Regency products.