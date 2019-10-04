"Addictive" is an adjective that has often been used to describe Fortnite, the wildly popular online video game. But is it truly addictive in the traditional sense?

A Montreal law firm believes so, and it's seeking authorization from a Quebec court to launch a class-action lawsuit against the maker of Fortnite on behalf of those who believe they are addicted to the game.

The firm Calex on Thursday filed the request for authorization to file the class action against Epic Games and its Canadian subsidiary. The firm is representing parents of two children, aged 10 and 15, who they say are addicted to the game. The firm is asking anyone else who believes they have been similarly affected by Fortnite to contact them.

Epic Games launched Fortnite in 2017 and its various iterations quickly become some of the most played online video games in history. More than 250 million people around the world have played a version of Fortnite, according to a Business Insider report earlier this year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.