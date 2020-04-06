MONTREAL -- Being diagnosed with a serious illness comes as a shock, touching everyone close to the affected person. When a child is diagnosed, the consequences are often exponentially more difficult as everything in a family's life needs to be rearranged in order to cope with the disease.

Up to 6,000 children in Canada face a critical illness and complex medical needs each year.. Here are some ways to adapt after the diagnosis.

REORGANIZE DAILY LIFE

When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness or a genetic or neurological condition, everyday life as it was inevitably stops. Meals, homework, daily chores, extracurricular activities and social life – it all comes into question.

While there's no perfect solution to this delicate and complex situation, it's important to take it one day at a time.

REVIEW EACH OTHER'S ROLES

The role of each family member often changes due to the needs and treatments of a sick child: one parent may have to stop working, for example, while another may, in addition to working, need to take charge of managing the household, allowing one parent to stay and care for the sick child.

A teenager can also be called upon to take on more tasks or care for younger children. No matter what, every member of the family will see their usual role turned upside down and will have to go through an adjustment period.



MANAGE EMOTIONS

Each family member will undoubtedly experience a range of emotions: anxiety, pain, worry, anger, helplessness. The other siblings can even feel a little jealous of the attention the sick child is getting, while feeling guilty about those emotions.

If possible, support and counselling for the entire family can be very helpful. Psychologists or other professionals specializing in these issues can help loved ones better manage how they feel about the diagnosis.

GET HELP

With routine and family life turned upside down, it becomes almost impossible to stay the course and manage everything. Being able to count on the help of a few trusted people is priceless, whether it be for meal preparation, shopping, cleaning, taking other children to their activities or even dog walking.

Never hesitate to accept help when it's offered, but it's also important to be clear and specific about those needs so that this goodwill gesture actually helps the family manage their time and responsibilities.

CREATE MOMENTS OF JOY FOR THE CHILD AND FAMILY

Joy can be a wonder drug. It can often be difficult to offer moments of respite for a sick child and his or her family. Fortunately in Quebec and Canada, foundations can offer support and hope. The Make-A-Wish® CanadaFoundation (unified with Children’s Wish Foundation on Oct. 1, 2019) provides children with life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to realize their most heartfelt wish, giving them the strength to endure their treatments and build resilience. To be eligible, children must be legal residents of Canada and diagnosed with a life-threatening serious illness, or have serious genetic and neurological conditions.

Make-A-Wish® Canada aims to grant over 2,600 wishes annually by year 5 of the combined organization.