MONTREAL -- About 200 protesters affiliated with Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on Rene-Levesque Blvd. Tuesday evening.

The group gathered to protest at Place du Canada, but they spilled onto the street. Dozens of SPVM officers surrounded them.

Earlier Tuesday, three environmental activists, also affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, climbed the Jacques-Cartier Bridge during the height of rush hour.

They are facing criminal charges, according to police.

Police said two women, aged 32 and 40, and a 47-year-old man, were interrogated by Surete du Quebec investigators after their arrests and are now facing charges of mischief and conspiracy. They have been released on bail and are due back in court Oct. 24.

The three protesters climbed up the Montreal side of the bridge around 6 a.m. and unfurled a banner calling for urgent action in response to climate change.

Police gradually had to block off lanes on the bridge before shutting it completely about 90 minutes after the protest began.

A specialized Montreal fire department unit climbed the structure to ensure the protesters' safety and convince them to come down.

In a statement, the group said its aim is to press governments to accept the climate crisis and make policy in line with existing scientific data. They demand among other things, that Canada reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

The protest caused massive traffic snarls, as the span is a major link between Montreal and its suburbs on the South Shore. Traffic was restored just after 8:30 a.m.

Founded in Britain last year, Extinction Rebellion, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries. The group said the protests Monday were taking place in 60 cities worldwide. It kicked off what they called a week of rebellion, where they'll be participating in ongoing protests across the world.

Both directions of the bridge were re-opened around 8:30 a.m.

One of the protesters posted the following video on Facebook from the top of the bridge:

Posted by Extinction Rebellion Québec on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

This story contains reporting from The Canadian Press first published Oct. 8, 2019.