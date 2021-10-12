MONTREAL -- For the first time since the end of August, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Quebec dipped below 5,000 and the number of new daily cases continues to trend low.

On Tuesday, Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) reported 4,907 active cases across the province. The last time they were this low was on Aug. 31 when there were 4,992 active cases.

The province also added 409 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 416,676 since March 2020.

Of the 409 new cases, 263 (64 per cent) are people who have not received two vaccine doses, while 146 are people who got their second shot more than seven days ago.

Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,422 since the start of the pandemic; 400,347 people have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations remain mostly steady, with 17 new admissions and 16 discharges, resulting in an increase of one patient in the last 24 hours and a total of 291 hospitalizations.

Among the 17 new admissions, 13 (76 per cent) are people who don't have two shots of a vaccine, while four are people who got their two jabs more than seven days ago.

The number of people in the ICU dropped by six, with 72 people total in the intensive care.

Health officials analyzed 19,840 samples on Oct. 10 and the province is reporting a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent.

VACCINE COVERAGE

Quebec health care workers administered 4,731 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 13,033,734 doses given out in Quebec.

As of Tuesday, health workers have administered 6,728,567 first doses of a vaccine, which covers 78 per cent of the entire population of Quebec, or 90 per cent of the population eligible to receive a vaccine (12 years old and up).

For second doses, 6,395,449 people have been vaccinated, which covers 74 per cent of the entire population, or 85 per cent of people aged 12 and up.

VARIANT TRACKER

In the last 24 hours, 230 more cases of the Delta variant were identified in Quebec, bringing the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases to 27,714.

According to INSPQ, there are 4,299 confirmed Delta cases in the province.