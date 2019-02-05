

CTV Montreal





The Montreal man accused of killing his wife has finished testifying at his trial.

Michel Cadotte is on trial with the second-degree murder of Jocelyne Lizotte, whom he has admitted to suffocating as she lay in bed.

The Crown is attempting to prove that Cadotte was fully aware of his actions, which is a basic requirement for being guilty of second-degree murder.

In court on Tuesday the Crown cross-examined Cadotte about the day he killed his wife and his actions.

Cadotte has a very precise recollection of every detail of that day, and said that he clearly remembers having difficulty feeding Lizotte.

He also explained exactly how he held a pillow over her face until she stopped moving.

She had advanced Alzheimer's disease and had been living in a long-term care facility for four years at that point, and Cadotte has testified that he had been having difficulty coping with her illness.

Once the Crown had finished making Cadotte clarify his actions on the day of Lizotte's death, testimony wrapped up for the day.

Two psychiatrists are scheduled to testify on Cadotte's behalf over the next week, at which point the Crown is likely to bring in its own expert regarding the mental status of the accused.

Those will likely be the final witnesses in the trial before the jury begins deliberations.