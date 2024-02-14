Accused in Quebec cold case admits he killed teenager in 2000: Crown

A Crown prosecutor says the Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of 19-year-old junior college student Guylaine Potvin nearly 24 years ago has admitted to causing her death.

Prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard made the announcement Wednesday as he began his closing arguments in the case against Marc-Andre Grenon.

Grenon's defence lawyers, who did not call any witnesses, will present closing arguments later on in the day.

Grenon, 49, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and sexual assault in connection with the death of Potvin, who was found in her basement apartment in April 2000 in Jonquiere, Que., now a part of Saguenay, some 215 kilometres north of Quebec City.

His name surfaced in the investigation in 2022 after a DNA research project suggested someone with his last name could be connected to the murder.

He was arrested after DNA from a cup and straws he had discarded were found to match evidence from the crime scene.

Bernard told the jury Wednesday that the evidence at the crime scene suggests Grenon sexually assaulted Potvin in her bed as she slept and strangled her with a belt.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.