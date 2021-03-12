QUEBEC CITY -- The man accused of carrying out the Quebec City sword attack was back in court Friday.

Carl Girouard appeared briefly by videoconference.

The 24-year-old man from the Montreal suburb of Sainte-Thérèse has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31, an assailant armed with a Japanese sword and dressed in a medieval costume attacked random passersby in Old Quebec.

The tragedy shook the city and its mayor, Régis Labeaume, who noted that it was the second tragedy since the shooting at the Grand Mosque of Quebec in 2017 to make international headlines.

At this stage of the proceedings, prosecutor François Godin said disclosure of evidence was complete. Girouard's case will return to court on April 30. He remains in custody.

In November, when many commented on the mental health of the accused, Godin reminded noted that Girouard was presumed fit until proven otherwise.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.