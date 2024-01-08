Accused in Montreal fatal New Year's hit-and-run detained, case put off until Feb. 14

A Montreal man charged with killing two men with his car on New Year's Day then driving off will remain detained until at least next month.

Antoine Dubuc, 23, appeared briefly today at the Montreal courthouse, where his case was postponed until Feb. 14.

Dubuc is facing six charges, including dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision and impaired driving causing death.

The victims have been identified as Augustin Wesley Katimba, 30, and Michael Chintakis, 31.

Dubuc's lawyer told the court today he needed additional evidence and results from blood work before he would be ready for a bail hearing.

Katimba was a Namibian man returning home from church, and Chintakis was heading to a friend's house to attend a New Year's gathering.

Montreal police said the accused allegedly struck the two pedestrians at high speed shortly after 1 a.m. before fleeing the scene, first in his vehicle and then on foot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.