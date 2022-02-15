The Montreal man accused of shooting and injuring an SPVM police officer a year ago in Parc-Extension, and then killing a cellmate after his arrest, was deemed fit to stand trial at the Montreal courthouse Tuesday morning.

Ali Ngarukiye made headlines last year after the shooting of officer Sanjay Vig during a routine traffic stop.

Police mistakenly arrested and charged Polytechnique school student Mamadi Camara, who spent a week in jail until he was finally cleared in a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators later focused on Ngarukiye, who was arrested in Ontario.

While jailed at the Riviere des Prairies prison, Ngarukiye allegedly killed his cellmate and committed an indignity to his body.

He was sent to the Pinel Institute, which treats violent offenders for psychiatric problems.

After a series of evaluations, his lawyer Lloyd Fischler told the court he would not oppose the prosecution's determination that Ngarukiye's was mentally fit to stand trial, despite his erratic behaviour in court.

He will return to court on March 7 to set a date for his preliminary inquiry.